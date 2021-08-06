Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Raised by Analyst

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.29). William Blair also issued estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.33) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.66) EPS.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATNM. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Actinium Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

Shares of ATNM stock opened at $6.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $140.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.46. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 82.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 2,954.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 16,811 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19 CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

