Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Decreased by Analyst

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amgen in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the medical research company will earn $4.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.28 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AMGN. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.05.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $233.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $241.88. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $134.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 1,587.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

