Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Reduced by Analyst

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) – William Blair decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Argo Group International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. William Blair also issued estimates for Argo Group International’s FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ARGO. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.31.

ARGO stock opened at $54.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55 and a beta of 0.95. Argo Group International has a 1-year low of $32.59 and a 1-year high of $58.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.32.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.67. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.55%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 4th quarter valued at $19,527,000. Port Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 520,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,205,000 after acquiring an additional 243,986 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,568,000 after acquiring an additional 171,940 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 890,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,802,000 after acquiring an additional 162,772 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,163,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,847,000 after acquiring an additional 156,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

