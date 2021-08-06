Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Decreased by Analyst

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Comstock Resources in a report released on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CRK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comstock Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.73.

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.65.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 31.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth about $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 113.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

