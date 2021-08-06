Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for DaVita Inc. Lowered by William Blair (NYSE:DVA)

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for DaVita in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.37. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for DaVita’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 59.83% and a net margin of 7.47%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

NYSE DVA opened at $130.13 on Friday. DaVita has a 1-year low of $80.85 and a 1-year high of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.49. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $241,939.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,940.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total value of $627,617.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,161.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,347 shares of company stock worth $916,220. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DaVita by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in DaVita in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in DaVita by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in DaVita by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

