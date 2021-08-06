Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Boosted by B. Riley

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.06. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $47.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.23. Herbalife Nutrition has a one year low of $43.01 and a one year high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 54.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter worth about $89,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $258,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,606 shares in the company, valued at $15,672,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

