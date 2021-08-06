Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Cut by Analyst

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Seres Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.35). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.61) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.38% and a negative net margin of 441.65%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MCRB. Zacks Investment Research raised Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB opened at $6.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $639.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.06. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $38.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after purchasing an additional 29,615 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 223,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 53,545 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 304.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 24,412 shares during the period. 98.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

