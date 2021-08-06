Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Huntsman in a research report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HUN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $19.33 and a 1 year high of $32.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.59.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,892,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,681,000 after buying an additional 856,885 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Huntsman by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,477,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601,248 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Huntsman by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,849,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,131 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Huntsman by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,210,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,571,000 after purchasing an additional 464,000 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Huntsman by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,887,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,238,000 after purchasing an additional 49,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 76.53%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.