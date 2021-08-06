Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for The Kraft Heinz in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on KHC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Shares of KHC opened at $36.87 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after buying an additional 121,281 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 297,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after buying an additional 156,447 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,745,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,823,000 after purchasing an additional 244,110 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1,079.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 33,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,625,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,994,000 after purchasing an additional 82,677 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

