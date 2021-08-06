Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. Issued By Taglich Brothers (NASDAQ:MEDS)

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) – Taglich Brothers upped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for TRxADE HEALTH in a report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08). TRxADE HEALTH had a negative net margin of 40.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TRxADE HEALTH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TRxADE HEALTH from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

NASDAQ MEDS opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. TRxADE HEALTH has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $10.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TRxADE HEALTH stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) by 176.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.37% of TRxADE HEALTH worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.76% of the company’s stock.

About TRxADE HEALTH

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.

