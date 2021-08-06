Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $403.78 Million

Analysts expect Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) to report sales of $403.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $431.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $385.00 million. Quaker Chemical reported sales of $367.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.32. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NYSE:KWR opened at $251.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Quaker Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $170.31 and a fifty-two week high of $301.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 33.05%.

In other Quaker Chemical news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total transaction of $3,546,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,166,615.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Will sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total transaction of $65,528.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,666.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 1.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7.2% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

