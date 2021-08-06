Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.020-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $983.82 million.Qualtrics International also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.030-$-0.010 EPS.

NYSE XM traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.43. The company had a trading volume of 33,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,989. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.90. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -68.00. Qualtrics International has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $57.28.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Qualtrics International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.83.

In other Qualtrics International news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $74,101.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,175,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,003,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver acquired 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $3,651,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.