Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.020-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $983.82 million.Qualtrics International also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.030-$-0.010 EPS.

Shares of Qualtrics International stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.23. The company had a trading volume of 31,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,989. Qualtrics International has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $57.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.90. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion and a PE ratio of -68.00.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.66 million. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on XM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Qualtrics International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.83.

In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $3,651,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $74,101.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,175,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,003,488.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

