Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quarterhill had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 3.91%.

OTCMKTS:QTRHF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.84. The company had a trading volume of 259,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,274. Quarterhill has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $209.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.0412 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

