Quebecor (TSE:QBR) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share on Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.