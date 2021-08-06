QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.06 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) will post sales of $146.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $147.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $144.41 million. QuinStreet posted sales of $139.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full year sales of $612.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $590.39 million to $634.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $687.46 million, with estimates ranging from $655.11 million to $719.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.36 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $141,946.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,979.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 17,100 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $305,577.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,513,954.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,630 shares of company stock worth $1,695,117. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 68,608 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 116.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 25,927 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the fourth quarter worth about $497,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 14.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 31.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 330,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after acquiring an additional 78,912 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QNST traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.06. The company had a trading volume of 517,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,067. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65 and a beta of 0.92. QuinStreet has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $25.99.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

