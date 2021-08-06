QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $17.68, but opened at $19.68. QuinStreet shares last traded at $20.01, with a volume of 2,631 shares.

The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 11,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $209,777.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,495,728.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $141,946.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,979.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,630 shares of company stock worth $1,695,117. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.20.

About QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

