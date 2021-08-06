Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at $50,402,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 500.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,692,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,695 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,009,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,275,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $401,659,000 after buying an additional 1,040,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Radian Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $22.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $25.31.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Radian Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $247,292.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,969 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,484.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 9,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $227,631.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,814.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,022 shares of company stock valued at $815,687 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RDN shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

