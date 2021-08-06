Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Earns Buy Rating from Susquehanna

Susquehanna reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RMBS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rambus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rambus from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Rambus in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a positive rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Rambus currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.56.

RMBS opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.30. Rambus has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $25.19. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 8.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $84.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. Rambus’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rambus will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $37,541.91. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

