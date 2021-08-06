Rami Rahim Sells 5,565 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,565 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $156,599.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Rami Rahim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $159,317.40.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $155,320.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $156,475.00.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $28.22 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $29.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

JNPR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.22.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,032 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 10,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 55,589 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

