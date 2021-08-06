Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rapid7 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.64.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.09. 7,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,710. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.41 and a beta of 1.31. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $56.02 and a 1 year high of $120.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $297,817.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,113.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $386,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,548,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,756 shares of company stock valued at $6,929,311 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter worth $32,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 100.0% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the second quarter worth $47,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 109.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 92.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

