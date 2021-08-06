Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Robert W. Baird

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RPD. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rapid7 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.64.

RPD stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.06. 6,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,710. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.41 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $56.02 and a 1 year high of $120.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. Rapid7’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $297,817.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at $542,113.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 39,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,370,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 394,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,531,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,756 shares of company stock worth $6,929,311 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 4.0% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 18.7% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 773,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,160,000 after purchasing an additional 121,949 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 18.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 5.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

