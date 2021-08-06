Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Raised to $97.00 at Morgan Stanley

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RPD. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rapid7 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.64.

Shares of RPD stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.31. 5,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,710. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $56.02 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.76 and a beta of 1.31.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $327,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,163 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,855. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $468,281.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,538,619.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,756 shares of company stock valued at $6,929,311 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth about $5,500,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in Rapid7 by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 28,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth about $1,231,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth about $620,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

