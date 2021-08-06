Rate3 (RTE) Price Up 13.1% Over Last Week

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Rate3 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Rate3 has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. Rate3 has a total market capitalization of $995,620.92 and $147,536.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rate3 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00058065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00017267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $361.68 or 0.00897580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00098774 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00042719 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 (CRYPTO:RTE) is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Buying and Selling Rate3

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rate3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rate3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.