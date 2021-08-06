Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 2.83%.
RTLR traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $10.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,212. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 4.32. Rattler Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. This is an increase from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 96.39%.
Rattler Midstream Company Profile
Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.
