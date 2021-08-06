Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 2.83%.

RTLR traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $10.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,212. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 4.32. Rattler Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. This is an increase from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 96.39%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Rattler Midstream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.13.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

