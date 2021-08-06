Raymond James Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) – Raymond James lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Ag Growth International in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.12. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital started coverage on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$60.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$50.00 price target on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ag Growth International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.22.

Ag Growth International stock opened at C$30.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$580.21 million and a P/E ratio of -2,060.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of C$25.24 and a twelve month high of C$48.47.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$253.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$248.02 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,000.00%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.