Raymond James Boosts Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Price Target to C$140.00

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$105.00 to C$140.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lightspeed POS to C$142.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Lightspeed POS to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cormark decreased their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$82.74 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$120.39.

Shares of TSE LSPD traded up C$2.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$122.14. The stock had a trading volume of 434,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,332. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -103.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$100.26. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of C$37.51 and a 1 year high of C$122.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 7.32.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

