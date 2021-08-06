Raymond James Increases iStar (NYSE:STAR) Price Target to $32.00

iStar (NYSE:STAR) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 25.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on STAR. B. Riley started coverage on iStar in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSE STAR opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.88 and a beta of 0.73. iStar has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $25.64.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that iStar will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iStar by 35.6% during the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 15,754 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iStar by 11.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 54,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iStar during the first quarter worth about $1,457,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of iStar during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iStar during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

iStar

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

