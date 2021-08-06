Raymond James Trims Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Target Price to $63.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Raymond James from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RBA. TD Securities increased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bankshares downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.57.

Shares of NYSE RBA traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.36. 202,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,460. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of $47.96 and a 52 week high of $78.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.49.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.73 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total transaction of $121,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,720.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 20,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $1,256,346.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,409.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,655 shares of company stock worth $1,576,974. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 218.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,388,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,870 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter worth about $96,380,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,160,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,936 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,537,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 235.7% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,504,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,650,000 after buying an additional 1,056,428 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

