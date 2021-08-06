Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 2,650 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 69,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 21,736 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 63,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 100,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,595,000 after acquiring an additional 17,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI opened at $80.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.11. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 29.17%. Equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $187,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

