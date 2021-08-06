Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 412 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 190.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.07.

In other news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $1,807,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 6,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $788,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,646 shares of company stock valued at $7,799,645. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS opened at $112.23 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $123.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

