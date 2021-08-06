Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 2,452.9% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NUE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.92.

In other news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $6,777,582.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 197,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,367,363.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 47,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.15, for a total transaction of $5,003,142.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,792,442.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,277 shares of company stock valued at $13,816,386. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $101.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.04. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $42.65 and a 12-month high of $110.96.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

