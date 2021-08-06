Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 1,913 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 488.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $258.83 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $194.51 and a 52-week high of $260.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.99.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

