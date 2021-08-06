Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,770,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,948,000 after buying an additional 113,891 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,701,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,268,000 after buying an additional 9,640 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,210,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,156,000 after buying an additional 26,263 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $170,946,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 912,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,418,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AAP shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.47.

Shares of AAP opened at $206.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.28. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.46 and a 52-week high of $217.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 400 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

