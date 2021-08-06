Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 150 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optas LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 143.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZG. Wedbush lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $182.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $110.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 689.42, a P/E/G ratio of 80.38 and a beta of 1.32. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.25 and a twelve month high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

