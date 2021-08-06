Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 319 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 40,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 135,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,972,000 after buying an additional 14,741 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 43,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,023,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.1% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $149.01 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $108.20 and a twelve month high of $152.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.27.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

