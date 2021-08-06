Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.850-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $64.40 billion-$65.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.37 billion.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.77.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $87.76. 82,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,527,313. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. Raytheon Technologies has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $89.98. The stock has a market cap of $132.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.33, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,464 shares of company stock valued at $6,097,611 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

