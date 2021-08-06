RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Posts Earnings Results

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.35, Fidelity Earnings reports. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 3.09%.

Shares of RICK traded up $4.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.00. 1,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,958. RCI Hospitality has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $81.65. The firm has a market cap of $621 million, a PE ratio of 87.76, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

