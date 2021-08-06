RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:RMAX)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.

RE/MAX has raised its dividend payment by 22.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. RE/MAX has a dividend payout ratio of 42.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect RE/MAX to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.3%.

Shares of RE/MAX stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.49. 316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,115. The firm has a market cap of $640.69 million, a PE ratio of 67.63 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.81. RE/MAX has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.23 million. RE/MAX had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 37.07%. RE/MAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RE/MAX will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RMAX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RE/MAX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand; and mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand.

