Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ready Capital Corporation is a publicly-traded mortgage REIT and is externally managed by Waterfall Asset Management LLC. The company provides non-bank real estate and small business. It lends primarily to multifamily and commercial real estate, delivering value-add bridge loans and fixed rate financings for stabilized assets. The company approved Freddie Mac Small Balance Loan lender and provides residential mortgage lending through its wholly-owned subsidiary GMFS Inc. Ready Capital Corporation, formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ready Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.46.

NYSE:RC opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.54. Ready Capital has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $16.78.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Ready Capital had a net margin of 47.10% and a return on equity of 13.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ready Capital will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrea Petro bought 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $67,355.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $67,355. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 4,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $54,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,177.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter valued at $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $795,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ready Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 45.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

