Red Door Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,937 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded up $4.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $415.96. 95,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,105,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $407.93. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.64 and a 1-year high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Truist increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

