Red Door Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on XOM shares. upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.82. 622,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,485,180. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The stock has a market cap of $244.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.