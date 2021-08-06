Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $2.21 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Curi Capital bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,210.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,902 shares of company stock worth $2,831,817. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.29. 349,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,964,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.31. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.