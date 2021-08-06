Red Door Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,932 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,141 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.2% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its position in Visa by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its position in Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 1.4% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its position in Visa by 2.9% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.64. The company had a trading volume of 203,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,371,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $470.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $237.63.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.96.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

