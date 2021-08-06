ReddCoin (RDD) Trading Up 40.8% Over Last Week

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $92.11 million and $628,045.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 40.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,222.91 or 0.99939058 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00031852 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $455.80 or 0.01132492 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.83 or 0.00339967 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.63 or 0.00406566 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00006229 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005251 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00068594 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004811 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.