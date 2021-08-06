Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Down 7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)’s share price was down 7% on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $66.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Redfin traded as low as $55.50 and last traded at $56.50. Approximately 10,290 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,528,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.76.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RDFN. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens upgraded Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.69.

In other news, Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,683 shares of company stock valued at $10,170,689 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 21.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 2.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 16.4% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 62.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 58.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,376.50 and a beta of 1.87.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

