Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,963 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Regional Management worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Regional Management by 887.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 79,838 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Regional Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,227,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Regional Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $757,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regional Management by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,531,000 after purchasing an additional 21,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regional Management by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 18,170 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RM has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Regional Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

RM stock opened at $58.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 24.85 and a current ratio of 24.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.01. Regional Management Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.87 and a 52 week high of $60.45.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.39. Regional Management had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 21.53%. On average, analysts predict that Regional Management Corp. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Regional Management’s payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

In other news, Director Sandra K. Johnson sold 2,655 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $123,138.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,372.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,500 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $254,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,297.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,561 shares of company stock worth $718,237. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

