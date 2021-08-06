Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.72 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Reliant Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.72 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.62.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reliant Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

Shares of Reliant Bancorp stock opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $463.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.22. Reliant Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $31.00.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 28.79%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBNC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Reliant Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Reliant Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.