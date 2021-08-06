Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.73% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Reliant Bancorp Inc. is a commercial bank which offers deposit, lending and mortgage products and services to business and consumer customers. It operates primarily in Davidson, Robertson, Sumner, Williamson, Maury and Hickman counties. Reliant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Commerce Union Bancshares Inc., is based in TN, United States. “

Shares of RBNC opened at $28.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $463.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.99. Reliant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.22.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 28.79%. Research analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 62.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. 36.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

