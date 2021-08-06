Relx (NYSE:RELX) Receives Buy Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale reiterated their buy rating on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Relx from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Relx from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $30.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.64. Relx has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $30.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.3351 per share. This is a boost from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 2.28%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,631,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,716,000 after buying an additional 629,181 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the first quarter worth approximately $148,400,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 74.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,551,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,518,000 after buying an additional 1,943,880 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 13.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,443,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,487,000 after buying an additional 284,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,572,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,571,000 after buying an additional 47,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

